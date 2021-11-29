Alexa
Cohen, Thompson lead St. Francis (Pa.) past Lehigh 79-68

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 11:36
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 18 points and 10 rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) got past Lehigh 79-68 on Sunday night.

Myles Thompson added 17 points, Ronell Giles Jr. scored 16 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 16 for the Red Flash.

Jeameril Wilson tied a career high with 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-6). Evan Taylor added 11 points. Nic Lynch had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 14:02 GMT+08:00

