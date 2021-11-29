Alexa
Meadows scores 22 to carry Portland past UIW 77-68

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 11:13
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mike Meadows had 22 points as Portland beat Incarnate Word 77-68 on Sunday.

Meadows made all 10 of his foul shots.

Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven rebounds for Portland (7-2). Chika Nduka added 10 points and seven rebounds. Chris Austin had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Johnny Hughes III had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (0-7), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Drew Lutz added 15 points and eight assists. Godsgift ''GG'' Ezedinma had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 12:35 GMT+08:00

