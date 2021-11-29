Syracuse OC Sterlin Gilbert out after 2 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers began revamping his staff Sunday, announcing that offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert is out after just two years on the job.

Tight ends coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Reno Ferri also will not be retained. Babers said defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will return. Babers said his staff will be finalized in the near future.

The moves came in the wake of a 31-14 loss at home to No. 20 PIttsburgh in the regular-season finale Saturday night. Syracuse's run game was stopped cold by the Coastal Division champion Panthers, netting just 27 yards on 30 carries. Record-setting tailback Sean Tucker, who gained a program- record 1,496 yards and averaged 6.1 per carry for the season, finished with 29 yards on 13 carries. Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader accounted for all but 285 of the team's 2,562 rushing yards during the season and Syracuse led the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing.

It was Syracuse's third straight loss. The Orange finished 5-7 overall and 2-6 in ACC, failing to reach the six victories normally needed to play in a bowl game.

Babers has a 29-43 record in six years at Syracuse with only one winning season, a 10-victory campaign in 2018 that finished with the Orange ranked No. 15.

Babers declined to answer questions about his future after the Pitt game and earlier in the week. Athletic director John Wildhack has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the football program.

