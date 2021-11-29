Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Zoo to hand-raise motherless koala joey

Grace the koala was euthanized after suffering acute leukemia

  101
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 12:59
Zookeepers help Joey the joey learn essential survival skills. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Zookeepers help Joey the joey learn essential survival skills. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the euthanization of a nursing koala named Grace at the Taipei Zoo, zookeepers are now hand-raising her joey named — Joey.

The Taipei Zoo said a veterinarian noticed something wrong with Grace’s lymph node on Nov. 18 during a routine health check-up. On Nov. 19, zookeepers found her resting on the ground, too weak to climb back up the tree.

A blood test revealed that a retrovirus disease had caused acute leukemia. The medical team discussed the case with experts at Australia’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and ultimately decided to put Grace down so she would not live in pain.

Joey, a 201-day-old female joey Grace was nursing in her pouch, had been removed before the decision to euthanize Grace in an attempt to relieve some stress. The zoo now has to hand-raise the joey, which it has never done before.

Zookeepers are currently feeding Joey every three hours and keep her in a customized cotton pouch. Zookeepers also place her on stuffed animals to practice grabbing things and hold eucalyptus leaves out for her to practice leaf-picking.

According to the Taipei Zoo, Joey is currently doing well and gaining weight.

Taipei Zoo to hand-raise motherless koala joey
Grace was extremely weak due to acute leukemia. (Taipei Zoo photo)
Taipei Zoo
koala
euthanasia
joey
koala joey

RELATED ARTICLES

Prague mayor eagerly prepares for arrival of Taipei Zoo pangolins
Prague mayor eagerly prepares for arrival of Taipei Zoo pangolins
2021/11/16 12:04
Double Ten Day sees Taipei's zoos and museums full to capacity
Double Ten Day sees Taipei's zoos and museums full to capacity
2021/10/10 15:41
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
2021/09/20 11:32
Taipei Animal Shelter rebuilding plans halted, new location discussed
Taipei Animal Shelter rebuilding plans halted, new location discussed
2021/09/03 15:13
Taipei Zoo holds vote for baby tapir name, welcomes flamingo eggs
Taipei Zoo holds vote for baby tapir name, welcomes flamingo eggs
2021/09/01 15:26