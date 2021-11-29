Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stroud leads Kennesaw St. over Charleston Southern 89-52

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 10:29
Stroud leads Kennesaw St. over Charleston Southern 89-52

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Stroud had 15 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Charleston Southern 89-52 on Sunday. Terrell Burden and Chris Youngblood added 12 points apiece for the Owls. Demond Robinson chipped in 11 points, and Spencer Rodgers had 10. Youngblood also had eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (2-5). Deontaye Buskey added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 12:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'