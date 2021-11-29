Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lawmakers say retired generals that hurt Taiwan’s interests should be stripped of pension

Proposed punishments also include hefty fine of NT$10 million

  230
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 12:45
Former Air Force General Hsia Ying-chou.

Former Air Force General Hsia Ying-chou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers are urging financial penalties for conduct by retired military officers that is deemed to undermine Taiwan's national interests.

Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) has proposed stripping retired military brass of their pensions and imposing a hefty fine of up to NT$10 million (US$359,326) if such personnel are found to have engaged in conduct jeopardizing the country’s interests. She stressed that former public servants must be held accountable for their words and actions and must not fail the country that supports them after retirement.

The move follows former Air Force General Hsia Ying-chou's (夏瀛洲) interview with Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece the Global Times earlier this month in which he claimed People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft have the right to patrol Taiwan’s southwest airspace because “it’s China’s territory.”

While the act governing people's interactions with the other side of the Taiwan Strait forbids former high-ranking officials in national defense, foreign affairs, and national security areas from attending CCP-organized events, it does not stipulate whether remarks that potentially harm national sovereignty constitute a violation, China Times cited Wang as saying.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Monday (Nov. 29) he believes statements by retired military personnel will only have limited influence on the country’s men and women in uniform, per the Liberty Times. The national defense ministry, however, “has its own means of countering such deeds,” adding that regulatory action is being discussed in the Cabinet.
Taiwan
retired generals
military personnel
national interests
pensions
Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES

27 Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
27 Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/11/28 21:31
Taiwan ties hang in balance as Honduran election kicks off
Taiwan ties hang in balance as Honduran election kicks off
2021/11/28 18:17
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
2021/11/28 13:35
Lithuanian parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan
Lithuanian parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan
2021/11/28 11:19
Mayor says deputy's Taiwan independence statement will not affect Shanghai forum
Mayor says deputy's Taiwan independence statement will not affect Shanghai forum
2021/11/27 20:03

Updated : 2021-11-29 14:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU