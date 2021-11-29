Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan vows to 'never bow to CCP pressure' after 27 warplanes penetrate ADIZ

Foreign minister says China's military menace meant to 'bring Taiwan to its knees'

  124
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 12:04
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. 

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The foreign minister on Sunday (Nov. 28) vowed to "never bow" to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after 27 Chinese military aircraft intruded into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the MND reported that eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, six Chengdu J-10 fighters, four Shenyang J-11 fighters, five Xi'an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and one Xi'an Y-20U aerial tanker had entered the ADIZ. The latter is significant because it was the first time the MND had reported the presence of the tanker in Taiwan's ADIZ.

The appearance of the tanker is significant because aerial refueling has been considered a weak point of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Such aircraft could greatly extend the range of China's fighters, bombers, and transport planes.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced the incursion at 9 p.m. that night on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Twitter page. Wu wrote that the latest violation of the air defense zone was "obviously meant to bring #Taiwan to its knees & keep us away from democratic partners."

Wu defiantly declared: "But make no mistake: We'll never bow to #CCP pressure. Never, never, never!"
MOFA
ADIZ
Taiwan ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
Chinese pressure
cross-strait tensions
Joseph Wu
foreign minister

RELATED ARTICLES

27 Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
27 Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/11/28 21:31
Taiwan foreign minister sees US delegation as symbol of strong ties
Taiwan foreign minister sees US delegation as symbol of strong ties
2021/11/27 15:02
11 countries voice support for Taiwan's participation in Interpol
11 countries voice support for Taiwan's participation in Interpol
2021/11/27 09:50
China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ during visit US Congress members
China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ during visit US Congress members
2021/11/26 20:49
Legislative Yuan approves Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement
Legislative Yuan approves Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement
2021/11/26 16:56

Updated : 2021-11-29 12:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'