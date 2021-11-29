Taiwan vows to 'never bow to CCP pressure' after 27 warplanes penetrate ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The foreign minister on Sunday (Nov. 28) vowed to "never bow" to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after 27 Chinese military aircraft intruded into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the MND reported that eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, six Chengdu J-10 fighters, four Shenyang J-11 fighters, five Xi'an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and one Xi'an Y-20U aerial tanker had entered the ADIZ. The latter is significant because it was the first time the MND had reported the presence of the tanker in Taiwan's ADIZ.

The appearance of the tanker is significant because aerial refueling has been considered a weak point of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Such aircraft could greatly extend the range of China's fighters, bombers, and transport planes.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced the incursion at 9 p.m. that night on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Twitter page. Wu wrote that the latest violation of the air defense zone was "obviously meant to bring #Taiwan to its knees & keep us away from democratic partners."

Wu defiantly declared: "But make no mistake: We'll never bow to #CCP pressure. Never, never, never!"