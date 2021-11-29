Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sills lifts Arkansas St. past Kansas City 66-55

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 10:02
Sills lifts Arkansas St. past Kansas City 66-55

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills had 18 points as Arkansas State got past Kansas City 66-55 on Sunday.

Norchad Omier had 10 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas State (4-2). Markise Davis added 10 points.

Josiah Allick had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Roos (3-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'