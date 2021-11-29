Cook carted off with shoulder injury; Samuel hurts groin

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara,... San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb comes out of the locker room in street clothes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ... Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb comes out of the locker room in street clothes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) fumbles the ball while tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens during the second ... Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) fumbles the ball while tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The 49ers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) fumbles the ball while tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens (90) during the se... Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) fumbles the ball while tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The 49ers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, bottom, is tended to during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San... Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, bottom, is tended to during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers... Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was taken off the field on a cart with a shoulder injury in the third quarter of a 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Cook went down after losing a fumble and stayed on the ground for a while before being taken to the locker room. Cook had 10 carries for 39 yards and six catches for 64 yards before getting hurt.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored two touchdowns before leaving with a groin injury. The 49ers also lost running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and linebackers Fred Warner (hamstring). Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr injured a hamstring.

The Vikings’ biggest rival, the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers, lost wide receiver Randall Cobb to a groin injury during their 36-28 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Cobb caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half and didn’t play the second half.

Packers safety Darnell Savage walked slowly to the sideline after taking a hard hit on an onside kick by the Rams in the final seconds and Rams punt returner J.J. Koski hurt a hamstring.

The Tennessee Titans’ already extensive list of injured players grew longer during a 36-13 blowout loss at New England and lost control of the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Tight end Tommy Hudson walked off on his own power with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Linebacker Monty Rice was helped off the field with an ankle injury later in the period and did not return. Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was shaken up in the third quarter. David Long (hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle) were also all out.

The Titans were already without star running back Derrick Henry, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year who missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury, and wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest), who on Saturday became the Titans’ 17th player on the injured reserve list.

Other injuries Sunday included Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle); Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold (knee) and linebacker Damien Wilson (ankle); Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee), linebacker Quincy Williams (calf) and tight end Trevon Wesco (knee); Texans offensive lineman Justin McCray (evaluated for a concussion) and defensive tackle DeMarcus Walker (hamstring); and Giants defensive backs Adoree Jackson (quad) and Darnay Holmes (chest).

Also hurt were Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot); Bengals offensive linemen Riley Reiff (ankle) and Trey Hopkins (ankle); Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean (right shoulder); and Broncos left tackle Calvin Anderson (knee) and left guard Dalton Risner (back).

