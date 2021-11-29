Ikea Taipei reopens, shifts focus to accessories, food service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Months after the closure of Ikea Dunhua North Road was announced, the furniture store is returning to its original location as “Ikea Taipei City Shop — Arena” with a business model adjusted to highlight city living.

Ikea Taipei City Shop — Arena will open on Tuesday (Nov. 30), smaller and with exhibition spaces replaced with more home accessories and decor choices.

Another focus is diversified food service, including grab-and-go food products, UDN reported, and customers will also be able to order via self-checkout machines at the cafeteria. A “Live Kitchen Show” will feature exclusive cooking lessons.

In April, local residents were saddened to hear that Ikea Dunhua North Road was closing after 23 years of operation. A closing ceremony on April 26 saw fans coming all the way from Taichung for a send-off, according to its Facebook page.

However, mere months after closing, Ikea announced that it would make a comeback at the same location. While many netizens were glad to welcome back their old friend, some accused Ikea of playing with people’s feelings.

Ikea told UDN that the decisions to close and later reopen were tied to lease-related issues, but it did not disclose additional information. A Facebook user named Jason Chen who visited the store during its trial run on Sunday (Nov. 28) said the store now only has one level.