Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Ikea Taipei reopens, shifts focus to accessories, food service

Swedish furniture brand makes a comeback in central Taipei after 7 months

  158
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 10:45
Ikea makes a comeback in Taipei. (Facebook, Ikea Taipei City Shop Arena photo)

Ikea makes a comeback in Taipei. (Facebook, Ikea Taipei City Shop Arena photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Months after the closure of Ikea Dunhua North Road was announced, the furniture store is returning to its original location as “Ikea Taipei City Shop — Arena” with a business model adjusted to highlight city living.

Ikea Taipei City Shop — Arena will open on Tuesday (Nov. 30), smaller and with exhibition spaces replaced with more home accessories and decor choices.

Another focus is diversified food service, including grab-and-go food products, UDN reported, and customers will also be able to order via self-checkout machines at the cafeteria. A “Live Kitchen Show” will feature exclusive cooking lessons.

In April, local residents were saddened to hear that Ikea Dunhua North Road was closing after 23 years of operation. A closing ceremony on April 26 saw fans coming all the way from Taichung for a send-off, according to its Facebook page.

However, mere months after closing, Ikea announced that it would make a comeback at the same location. While many netizens were glad to welcome back their old friend, some accused Ikea of playing with people’s feelings.

Ikea told UDN that the decisions to close and later reopen were tied to lease-related issues, but it did not disclose additional information. A Facebook user named Jason Chen who visited the store during its trial run on Sunday (Nov. 28) said the store now only has one level.
Ikea
Taipei Arena
Dunhua North Road

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese diva A-Mei to return to Taipei Arena after 7 years
Taiwanese diva A-Mei to return to Taipei Arena after 7 years
2021/11/24 12:33
Ikea to offer ASUS ROG gaming furniture globally in October
Ikea to offer ASUS ROG gaming furniture globally in October
2021/09/22 15:37
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
11 people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung fined for eating outdoors
2021/07/11 19:37
Acrobatic theater troupe to perform breathtaking stunts in Taipei
Acrobatic theater troupe to perform breathtaking stunts in Taipei
2021/05/07 15:11
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
2021/04/27 10:29

Updated : 2021-11-29 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'