Pro-China candidate wins Honduras elections, relations with Taiwan in doubt

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A candidate who promised to cut ties with Taiwan in favor of China has been declared the victor in the Honduras presidential elections.

Honduras, one of Taiwan's 15 remaining diplomatic allies, has had relations with the country for 80 years. However, this relationship may soon come to an end as a pro-China candidate has emerged as the clear victor in the presidential race.

The top opposition party Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) at 6:24 p.m. Tegucigalpa time (8:24 a.m. Taipei Time), declared that its candidate Xiomara Castro had won the election. At 7 p.m., Radio America Honduras confirmed Castro's decisive win with 48% percent of the vote, while ruling National Party candidate and Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura received 37% and Liberal Party of Honduras candidate Yani Rosenthal received 12%.

One of the campaign pledges by the leftist Castro is that if elected, "Honduras will immediately open diplomatic and commercial connections with mainland China." Beijing's condition with Taiwan's diplomatic allies if they establish diplomatic relations with China is they must cut ties with Taiwan.

However, a close aid to Castro on Nov. 23 was cited by Reuters as saying that she has not yet finalized her decision on whether to recognize China over Taiwan. A senior U.S. State Department official on Nov. 24 told the news agency that the U.S. had made it clear to both major Honduran presidential candidates that it wants the country to retain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.