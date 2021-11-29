Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pro-China candidate wins Honduras elections, relations with Taiwan in doubt

Xiomara Castro wins Honduras presidency by over 11 point margin over Asfura

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 10:41
Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro speaks to supporters during a closing campaign rally, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Nov. 20,...

Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro speaks to supporters during a closing campaign rally, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Nov. 20,...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A candidate who promised to cut ties with Taiwan in favor of China has been declared the victor in the Honduras presidential elections.

Honduras, one of Taiwan's 15 remaining diplomatic allies, has had relations with the country for 80 years. However, this relationship may soon come to an end as a pro-China candidate has emerged as the clear victor in the presidential race.

The top opposition party Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) at 6:24 p.m. Tegucigalpa time (8:24 a.m. Taipei Time), declared that its candidate Xiomara Castro had won the election. At 7 p.m., Radio America Honduras confirmed Castro's decisive win with 48% percent of the vote, while ruling National Party candidate and Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura received 37% and Liberal Party of Honduras candidate Yani Rosenthal received 12%.

One of the campaign pledges by the leftist Castro is that if elected, "Honduras will immediately open diplomatic and commercial connections with mainland China." Beijing's condition with Taiwan's diplomatic allies if they establish diplomatic relations with China is they must cut ties with Taiwan.

However, a close aid to Castro on Nov. 23 was cited by Reuters as saying that she has not yet finalized her decision on whether to recognize China over Taiwan. A senior U.S. State Department official on Nov. 24 told the news agency that the U.S. had made it clear to both major Honduran presidential candidates that it wants the country to retain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
Xiomara Castro
Honduras
Honduras presidential election
Honduras-Taiwan relations
Honduras-Taiwan ties
Honduras presidential elections
diplomatic ally
diplomatic allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ties hang in balance as Honduran election kicks off
Taiwan ties hang in balance as Honduran election kicks off
2021/11/28 18:17
Taiwanese foreign minister says Honduran ties 'should be fine' following presidential election
Taiwanese foreign minister says Honduran ties 'should be fine' following presidential election
2021/11/22 16:27
Chinese media labels Honduran president's Taiwan visit 'dollar diplomacy'
Chinese media labels Honduran president's Taiwan visit 'dollar diplomacy'
2021/11/15 10:30
Honduran president says his country stands with Taiwan
Honduran president says his country stands with Taiwan
2021/11/13 13:40
Honduran president arrives in Taiwan ahead of crucial election
Honduran president arrives in Taiwan ahead of crucial election
2021/11/12 20:42

Updated : 2021-11-29 11:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU