7-Eleven Launches New Christmas Pre-Order Selection of Festive Meals and Must-Have Gifts

Unsure of what to give or food to prepare for your loved ones this holiday season? Explore 7-Eleven’s new and tempting selection of pre-order Christmas dishes and gift ideas including home and lifestyle products by IUIGA, toys and more.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 November 2021 - Christmas will be here before you know it – a time for gorgeous gifts and delicious dishes! Let 7-Eleven take the hassle out of your celebration preparations this year. Avoid the last-minute rush and start getting ready for a stress-free season with an exciting selection of festive food and gift ideas all available to conveniently pre-order now at your nearest 7-Eleven store. There's something for everyone!









Bring on the buffet with these sumptuous sets

Spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating with your family with this tempting selection of meal sets and dishes.

The Supreme Set ($110) serves 5 to 8 people and is ideal for those with larger families. The mouth-watering menu includes a Roast Chicken and Roast Beef with Homemade Gravy, Beef Lasagne, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken and Beef Sausages with Gouda Cheese, and Black Truffle Mashed Potatoes. What a spread! Plus, ordering this set saves you $11 compared to ordering dishes individually!

If you have a smaller family, opt for the Premium Set ($50) which serves 2 to 3 people. This tasty selection features a Roast Chicken with Homemade Gravy, Baked Mac & Cheese, Mozzarella Chicken Cocktail Sausages, and Black Truffle Mashed Potatoes.

Items can also be ordered individually if you need extra side dishes or just fancy a smaller celebration. Chef recommendations include the Roast Chicken with Homemade Gravy, Chicken Parmigiana, Beef Lasagne, Baked Mac & Cheese, and Black Truffle Mashed Potatoes!

A free cooler bag will be included with a minimum spend of $20 and reheating instructions will be provided with every order.

All dishes and sets can be pre-ordered at any 7-Eleven store from now until 19 Dec 2021. Collection of ordered items is available from 10 stores on the following dates: 11–12, 18–19, 22–24 Dec 2021.

Full menu of items available for pre-order:

Home and living gift ideas by IUIGA to impress

Picking presents for that special someone can be tricky. For that reason, 7-Eleven is teaming up with IUIGA, a local brand well-known for its thoughtfully designed, premium quality, everyday items at completely transparent prices. A wide selection of gift ideas and festive items – including some of IUIGA's best-selling products ­– can now be conveniently pre-ordered at any 7-Eleven store.

No Christmas is complete without one so get yourself a IUIGA Christmas Tree with Ornaments ($99.90) – a 1.8m tall, lifelike and durable tree that will be a sight to behold in your home this year and for many years to come! The tree comes complete with decorative ornaments including pinecones, berries, baubles, and fairy lights but feel free to add your own decorations for a look that's uniquely yours. With hinged branches, lush green foliage, and iron base stand, it's quick and easy to both set up and store away. Purchase of every Christmas tree includes free home delivery.

There are also have a whole host of must-have gifts by IUIGA to choose from, which are all available for pre-order and collection in store. More details on the full range on offer can be found on 7-Eleven's website and in the table below:

Item RSP IUIGA Ultrasonic Aroma Mist Diffuser $39.90 IUIGA Electric Heated Eyelash Curler $29.90 IUIGA Blackhead Remover with LED Screen $39.90 IUIGA Neck Massager $58.90 IUIGA Albinus Low EMF Hair Dryer $59.90 IUIGA Jax S10 Mini Travel Iron $39.90 IUIGA Sunset LED Projector $25.90 IUIGA Portable Air Conditioner $49.90 IUIGA Handheld Garment Steamer $54.90 IUIGA Mini Juice Extractor $79.90 IUIGA LED Round Makeup Mirror $44.90 IUIGA Cable Management Box Organiser $18.90 IUIGA Elixir 2-in-1 Hair Straightener & Curler $69.90 IUIGA LED Mask Treatment Device $69.90

Customers will also receive a free $10 IUIGA eVoucher with every IUIGA item pre-order purchase. More details will be provided upon purchase.

Know any budding K-Pop stars or karaoke fans? Surprise them with a SonicGear Neox-7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker & Microphone Set at only $35 (U.P $59.90). The set contains a wired microphone and a 6.5" portable Bluetooth speaker that features seven stunning RGB light effects to really get the party started! Rechargeable with up to 8 hours' playtime, the speaker also includes a built-in FM radio and delivers solid sound with clear bass and high clarity.

Count down to Christmas with these awesome advent calendars

The Johnnie Walker 12 Days of Discovery Advent Calendar ($89) is a great gift for the whisky-lover in your life. Inside this beautifully designed collection are twelve mini bottles of blended scotch whisky featuring two 5cl bottles each of Blue Label, Aged 18 Years, Gold Label Reserve, Green Label, Double Black Label and Black Label.

For the little ones, treat them to a Collecta Advent Calendar – Farm Time/Prehistoric World ($39.90). With two fun designs to choose from, they can enjoy life down on the farm or journey back to the time of the dinosaurs. Each calendar contains 24 hand painted figurines, one ­­behind each door for every day leading up to Christmas. Also included are 12 Augmented Reality cards and scenery cut-outs so kids can bring the models to life with incredible AR technology!

Pre-ordering of the IUIGA items, SonicGear Neox-7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker & Microphone Set, Johnnie Walker 12 Days of Discovery Advent Calendar, and Collecta Advent Calendars is available at all 7-Eleven stores from now until 21 Dec 2021.

An in-store catalogue is also available for full information on all pre-order items. Visit any 7-Eleven store to find out more!

