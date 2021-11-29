Capitals claw back after losing 2-goal lead, beat Canes 4-2

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with teammate Lars Eller (20) with Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the ... Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with teammate Lars Eller (20) with Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and the Washington Capitals recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve won nine of their last 11 games (9-1-1). John Carlson added an empty-netter after Orlov’s goal put Washington ahead to stay.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nino Niederreiter scored in the third period for the Hurricanes. Niederreiter’s goal, his first since Oct. 28, tied the game at 2-2 with 6:28 remaining.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Washington, while Carolina’s Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.

WILD 4, LIGHTNING 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman broke a 2-all tie midway through the third period, and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Hartman scored for the third straight game and has goals in five of the last six games to give him 12 on the season.

Nick Bjugstad, Victor Rask and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which has won three in a row and scored the most goals in the NHL since Nov. 2. Minnesota’s Cam Talbot made 28 saves.

Corey Perry scored for the second time in three games for Tampa Bay. Alex Killorn added his first goal in 11 games, tying the game in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots for the Lightning, which had won three games in a row and six of seven.

___

