Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul over E. Michigan 101-63

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 06:56
Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul over E. Michigan 101-63

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points as DePaul rolled past Eastern Michigan 101-63 on Sunday.

Freeman-Liberty hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. The Blue Demons shot a season-best 58% from the field

Nick Ongenda had 16 points and three blocks for DePaul (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive victory to start the season. Courvoisier McCauley added 14 points. David Jones had 12 points and a career-high five assists. Yor Anei had 11 points and five blocks. Brandon Johnson added 10 points.

Monty Scott had 18 points for the Eagles (2-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 09:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters