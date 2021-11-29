Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McCoy's late 3 lifts Boston University over Merrimack 61-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 06:42
McCoy's late 3 lifts Boston University over Merrimack 61-60

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the game to lift Boston University to a 61-60 win over Merrimack on Sunday.

Sukhmail Mathon drew a foul with :21 left and converted both free throws to get the Terriers within two, 60-58, then found McCoy for the game-winner.

McCoy had 20 points and Mathon had 17 points and five assists to lead Boston University (5-3). Fletcher Tynen added 12 points.

Jordan Minor had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (4-4). Ziggy Reid added 12 points. Mikey Watkins had 11 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 08:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters