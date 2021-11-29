No. 4 Kansas beats Iona 96-83 in 1st Self-Pitino meeting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 on Sunday in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.

David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1). The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday.

Beating Pitino’s Iona team, which opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama, was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.

Iona (6-2) got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers.

NO. 21 SETON HALL 84, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 18 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Seton Hall pulled away in the second half to beat Bethune-Cookman.

Bethune-Cookman had a 34-33 lead at halftime, but Rhoden’s jumper a minute into the second half gave Seton Hall (5-1) the lead for good and started a 9-0 run. The Pirates stretched their advantage to as much as 23 points.

Joe French scored 30 points for the Wildcats (1-6), and Marcus Garrett scored 11.

NO. 23 FLORIDA 84, TROY 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Myreon Jones and Tyree Appleby scored 12 points apiece and Florida beat Troy.

Florida (6-0) scored the first 13 points of the game and never relinquished its double-digit lead. Colin Castleton finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Duke Deen led Troy (4-3) with 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting. Troy committed a season-high-tying 21 turnovers.

___

