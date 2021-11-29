Alexa
Spencer leads Loyola (Md.) past Fairfield 75-70

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 06:17
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Cam Spencer had 20 points as Loyola (Md.) narrowly defeated Fairfield 75-70 on Sunday.

Kenneth Jones had 16 points for Loyola (Md.) (3-4). Golden Dike added 10 points and seven rebounds.

TJ Long had 21 points with five 3-pointers for the Stags (3-3). Supreme Cook added 19 points on perfect 8-for-8 shooting and added nine rebounds. Taj Benning had seven rebounds and six assists.

Jake Wojcik, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Stags, was held to only 5 points (2 of 10).

There were six ties and eight lead changes until a Dike layup put Loyola ahead for good, 66-64, with 4:46 to play.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 07:56 GMT+08:00

