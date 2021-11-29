Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Chicago St. 75-57

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 06:08
Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Chicago St. 75-57

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Bowling Green to a 75-57 win over Chicago State on Sunday.

The contest was fifth-year senior Plowden's 130th game for the Falcons, giving him the record for most games played in the program. He had been tied with Demajeo Wiggins (2015-19).

Joe Reece had 18 points for Bowling Green (3-4). Trey Diggs added 10 points.

Brandon Betson had 17 points for the Cougars (2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. He also had nine turnovers but only four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Teddy Bayi Ba Mendeng had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 07:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters