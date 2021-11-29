Alexa
Krivokapic scores 18 to lead FIU past North Florida 84-69

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 05:37
MIAMI (AP) — Petar Krivokapic had 18 points, making five 3-pointers, as Florida International defeated North Florida 84-69 on Sunday.

FIU made 12 of 23 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The Panthers shot 67% overall in the second half, including 7-of-11 from distance.

Denver Jones had 17 points for Florida International (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Clevon Brown added 13 points. Seth Pinkney had 10 points.

Jose Placer had 25 points for the Ospreys (1-7). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 07:56 GMT+08:00

