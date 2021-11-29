Fournette's 4 touchdowns lift Tampa Bay over Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown to Indianapolis Colts' T.Y. Hilton during the first half of an NFL f... Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown to Indianapolis Colts' T.Y. Hilton during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, N... Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers (8-3) on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking drive after getting the ball back with 3:29 to go. Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three scores. He also caught Brady’s only touchdown pass.

The defending Super Bowl champs have won two straight overall while Brady improved to 16-4 all time against the Colts in his first appearance against Indy with Tampa Bay.

Indy (6-6) had a chance to force overtime when Isaiah Rodgers returned the kickoff 71 yards to the Bucs 32-yard line with 10 seconds left. But Carson Wentz’s first pass to Jack Doyle fell incomplete and former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir picked off Wentz near the goal line as time expired.

The difference was turnovers. Tampa Bay converted its first three takeaways into 17 points — two taking away Colts scoring chances.

BENGALS 41, STEELERS 10

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled for a score and passed for another one and the Bengals swept the season series for the first time since 2009.

Mixon, coming off a rugged 123-yard, two-TD performance in a win over Las Vegas last week, pounded away for 117 yards in the first half. He helped the Bengals cruise to a third straight win over their AFC North rival after losing 11 straight in the series.

The Steelers (5-5-1) are winless in their past three games. The Bengals (7-4), dominated by Pittsburgh for so many years, have stamped themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.

Cincinnati scored on its first four drives, and former Steeler Mike Hilton returned an interception of Ben Roethlisberger for a 24-yard touchdown late in the first half to push the Cincinnati lead to 31-3 at the intermission.

The Bengals' defense kept Roethlisberger from getting any real traction until it was too late. He was picked off twice and sacked three times.

PATRIOTS 36, TITANS 13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes, New England’s defense forced four turnovers and the Patriots earned their sixth straight win.

The victory snapped New England’s two-game skid against the Titans. The Patriots hadn’t beaten Tennessee since former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel took over as coach in 2018. New England (8-4) improved to 6-1 against AFC opponents this season.

Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards. Kendrick Bourne had both of the Patriots’ TD receptions, finishing with five catches for 61 yards.

The Titans (8-4) stayed close early, but couldn’t survive a bevy of errors that included three fumbles by their running backs and an interception by Ryan Tannehill. He finished 11 of 21 for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Playing without star Derrick Henry for the fourth straight game, the Titans had mixed results from their rushing attack. Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman became the first Tennessee backs other than Henry to rush for 100 yards since 2018. Hilliard carried 12 times for a career-high 131 yards and a 68-yard TD. But he also had a fumble in the second quarter that set up a Patriots field goal.

Foreman rushed 19 times for 109 yards and broke free for a 34-yard rush in the third quarter. But it, too, ended in turnover after he was stripped from behind by J.C. Jackson.

GIANTS 13, EAGLES 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Giants’ defense rose up to intercept Jalen Hurts three times and held Philadelphia to a season-low in points in beating the error-prone Eagles.

Daniel Jones hit Philadelphia native Chris Myarick with a 1-yard score and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 39 yards as the Giants (4-7) somewhat responded to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett by ending the Eagles’ two-game winning streak.

The Eagles (5-7) were their own worst enemy. They had four turnovers, with running back Boston Scott losing a fumble that Julian Love recovered at the New York 40 with 1:34 to play.

The Eagles had one more chance in the final 1:11. They got a first down at the Giants 27 and had to spike the ball. Hurts threw three passes and nearly had Jalen Reagor for a TD on second down with a sideline pass the receiver got his hands on before dropping. A pass to Reagor at the goal line on fourth-and-10 also was incomplete.

DOLPHINS 33, PANTHERS 10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla (AP) — Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami (5-7), the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins. Duke Riley blocked a punt that led to a score for Miami.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score. Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just 5 of 21 passes for the Panthers (5-7), who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

Newton finished with 92 yards passing, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It all added up to a quarterback rating of 5.8, by far the worst of his career. He did have Carolina’s lone touchdown, a 1-yard spin in the first quarter.

Jaelan Phillips had three of the Dolphins’ five sacks, and Nik Needham, Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland had interceptions for Miami.

FALCONS 21, JAGUARS 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from an ankle injury, and the Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks.

The Falcons (5-6) managed just a field goal in their previous two games, lopsided losses to Dallas and New England in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times and failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987.

They put an emphasis on playing “smarter football” against Jacksonville, and it paid off. It surely helped that the Jaguars (2-9) made all the early mistakes.

Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on Jacksonville’s second series. James Robinson fumbled on the team’s next drive.

Patterson found a gaping hope up the middle for a 12-yard TD run. Patterson also had a 7-yard score on the game’s opening possession. He finished with 108 yards rushing and 27 more receiving.

JETS 21, TEXANS 14

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown in his return from a sprained right knee, helping the Jets snap a three-game skid.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick in April who missed the last four games, was rusty early and threw an interception, but put the Jets (3-8) on top with a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter.

The Jets converted two fourth-down attempts on a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola that made it 21-14 with about 3½ minutes to go.

The Texans (2-9) hoped to build on an upset of Tennessee last week that ended an eight-game slide and looked good early. Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give Houston 14-3 lead, but the Texans couldn’t do anything offensively after that.

