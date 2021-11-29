Alexa
Givance lifts Evansville past Eastern Illinois 70-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 05:46
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Givance had a career-high 26 points as Evansville ended a four-game skid, beating Eastern Illinois 70-54 on Sunday.

Givance made 10 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers. He added five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Jawaun Newton had 13 points, 12 rebounds — his second-straight double-double — along with four blocks for Evansville (3-6). Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points. Antoine Smith Jr. had 10 points.

Sammy Friday IV had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (1-6). Kejuan Clements added 11 points. Kashawn Charles had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 07:55 GMT+08:00

