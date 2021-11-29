English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leicester 0, Chelsea 3
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 0
Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 3
Newcastle 3, Brentford 3
Norwich 2, Southampton 1
Watford 4, Man United 1
Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0
Man City 3, Everton 0
Tottenham 2, Leeds 1
Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 4, Southampton 0
Norwich 0, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 0, Leeds 0
Brentford 1, Everton 0
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Leicester 4, Watford 2
Man City 2, West Ham 1
Chelsea vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Norwich, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Watford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Sheffield United 0, Coventry 0
Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1
Fulham 4, Barnsley 1
Huddersfield 1, West Brom 0
Hull 2, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 1
Preston 1, Cardiff 2
Reading 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Stoke 2, Peterborough 0
Swansea 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Bournemouth 2
Blackpool 0, West Brom 0
Coventry 0, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Preston 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 0
Reading 0, Sheffield United 1
Fulham 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 0, Swansea 2
Blackburn 4, Peterborough 0
Bristol City 1, Stoke 0
Cardiff 0, Hull 1
Millwall 1, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Preston 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 1, Blackpool 0
Bournemouth 2, Coventry 2
Huddersfield 1, Middlesbrough 2
Hull 2, Millwall 1
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 2
Peterborough 0, Barnsley 0
Stoke 0, Blackburn 1
Swansea 2, Reading 3
Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 0
Derby vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Charlton 2, Plymouth 0
Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 1
Crewe 2, Gillingham 0
Doncaster 0, Lincoln 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 0
Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Rotherham 3, Cambridge United 1
Sunderland 2, Ipswich 0
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
AFC Wimbledon 3, Crewe 2
Burton Albion 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Cambridge United 2, Wigan 2
Gillingham 0, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 0, Rotherham 2
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 2, Charlton 2
Oxford United 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 0, Wycombe 3
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 3, Doncaster 0
AFC Wimbledon 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Bolton 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 2, Doncaster 0
Cambridge United 1, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 1
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Oxford United 0, Rotherham 0
Plymouth 1, Wigan 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wycombe 2
Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0
Lincoln 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Ipswich vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow 0, Crawley Town 1
Bradford 1, Northampton 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Tranmere 2
Exeter 2, Carlisle 1
Harrogate Town 0, Salford 2
Leyton Orient 4, Sutton United 1
Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 1
Newport County 1, Swindon 2
Oldham 3, Port Vale 2
Stevenage 1, Colchester 0
Walsall 0, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool 1, Forest Green 3
Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 2
Colchester 3, Exeter 1
Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1
Forest Green 2, Barrow 0
Northampton 2, Oldham 1
Port Vale 0, Walsall 1
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 2
Salford 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Scunthorpe 1, Leyton Orient 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 0
Tranmere 2, Bradford 1
Swindon 3, Hartlepool 1
Colchester 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Walsall 0
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 2
Forest Green 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Rochdale 1, Exeter 1
Salford 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Swindon 1, Harrogate Town 1
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale 2, Hartlepool 0
Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet 2, Torquay United 1
Boreham Wood 4, Maidenhead United 0
Bromley 3, Kings Lynn 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil 1
Dover Athletic 1, Halifax Town 3
Eastleigh 2, Notts County 0
Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 2
Weymouth 1, Altrincham 4
Woking 1, Stockport County 2
Wrexham 0, Wealdstone 0
Aldershot 1, Torquay United 0
Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 1
Bromley 1, Yeovil 2
Chesterfield 2, Altrincham 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Eastleigh 1
Dover Athletic 2, Wealdstone 3
Halifax Town 1, Wrexham 2
Solihull Moors 2, Grimsby Town 0
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Stockport County 5, Kings Lynn 0
Weymouth 2, Woking 3
Altrincham 1, Southend 2
Eastleigh vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn 0, Aldershot 1
Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 2, Halifax Town 3
Wealdstone 1, Stockport County 4
Woking 1, Barnet 2
Wrexham 2, Bromley 0
Yeovil 1, Dover Athletic 1
Notts County 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.