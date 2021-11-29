Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Train derails in suburban Atlanta, blocking streets

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 00:30
Train derails in suburban Atlanta, blocking streets

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A freight train derailed late Saturday in Atlanta's northwest suburbs, blocking roads and slightly injuring two crew members.

Local news outlets report a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned in Hiram, part of a 88-car train.

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said two crew members were taken to a nearby hospital and released early Sunday.

The railroad said the other two locomotives pulling the train remained upright. Crews were working Sunday to lift the derailed cars and reopen the track.

Some streets in the area could be closed through Monday, Hiram police said.

Norfolk Southern said Sunday that it's investigating the cause of the derailment and will report findings to the Federal Railroad Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Some diesel spilled from the overturned locomotive, but the company said the fuel won't cause any serious environmental harm.

Paulding County officials said the train was previously carrying ethanol but that those cars were empty.

Updated : 2021-11-29 02:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters