Friedrich gets another Cup win, this time in 4-man bobsled

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 00:11
IGLS, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany extended his World Cup four-man bobsled winning streak to six races with another victory on Sunday.

Friedrich — by far the most dominant bobsledder in the world — is 2 for 2 in four-man races this season after winning all four World Cup events in that discipline last season.

He finished two runs Sunday in 1 minute, 41.82 seconds. Oskars Kibermanis drove to silver for Latvia, 0.28 seconds off the winning pace, and Justin Kripps of Canada was third an additional 0.05 seconds back.

Friedrich now has 65 medals — 50 gold, 11 silver, four bronze — in his last 69 major international two- and four-man races including World Cup events, the Olympics and the world championships.

Hunter Church had the top U.S. finish, tying for fifth. Codie Bascue drove to a 12th-place finish for the Americans.

In the women’s bobsled race, the medal order was the same for the second consecutive week — Laura Nolte of Germany drove to the win, Kim Kalicki was second for Germany and Christine de Bruin of Canada finished third.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaysha Love were fifth for the U.S., five spots ahead of Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour moves to Altenberg, Germany, next weekend.

Updated : 2021-11-29 02:02 GMT+08:00

