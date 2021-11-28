All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|21
|14
|4
|3
|31
|77
|56
|11-1-0
|3-3-3
|3-0-2
|Toronto
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|61
|48
|9-3-1
|6-3-0
|6-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|62
|52
|7-3-2
|5-1-1
|3-2-1
|Detroit
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|61
|71
|7-2-2
|3-7-1
|3-4-2
|Boston
|17
|10
|7
|0
|20
|53
|49
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|6-2-0
|Buffalo
|21
|8
|10
|3
|19
|60
|70
|6-5-1
|2-5-2
|3-3-2
|Montreal
|23
|6
|15
|2
|14
|54
|83
|4-6-1
|2-9-1
|2-4-1
|Ottawa
|19
|4
|14
|1
|9
|46
|73
|3-7-0
|1-7-1
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|19
|15
|3
|1
|31
|64
|39
|6-1-0
|9-2-1
|3-1-0
|Washington
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|74
|50
|7-1-3
|6-2-2
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|60
|54
|5-1-1
|8-3-2
|4-1-0
|Columbus
|19
|12
|7
|0
|24
|67
|59
|8-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|62
|59
|5-5-2
|5-2-2
|2-2-0
|New Jersey
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|52
|56
|5-3-2
|3-3-2
|2-1-2
|Philadelphia
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20
|47
|56
|4-4-2
|4-3-2
|2-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
|0-4-0
|5-6-2
|0-4-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|74
|62
|6-2-0
|7-4-1
|4-2-0
|St. Louis
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|71
|59
|6-3-1
|5-4-2
|4-3-2
|Winnipeg
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|60
|60
|7-2-1
|3-5-3
|3-1-2
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|73
|56
|7-2-1
|4-4-0
|4-2-0
|Nashville
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|58
|63
|6-4-0
|5-5-1
|4-2-1
|Dallas
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|53
|55
|6-2-1
|4-5-1
|3-2-1
|Chicago
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|45
|65
|5-4-1
|2-7-1
|3-3-0
|Arizona
|21
|4
|15
|2
|10
|39
|77
|2-6-1
|2-9-1
|1-5-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|20
|15
|5
|0
|30
|77
|59
|8-1-0
|7-4-0
|7-0-0
|Calgary
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|70
|42
|3-2-3
|9-2-2
|0-2-1
|Anaheim
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|69
|56
|8-3-1
|3-4-2
|4-1-1
|Vegas
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|66
|64
|7-5-0
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|San Jose
|20
|10
|9
|1
|21
|53
|58
|5-4-1
|5-5-0
|1-0-0
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|53
|54
|6-5-1
|3-3-2
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|21
|7
|13
|1
|15
|58
|73
|5-6-0
|2-7-1
|0-5-0
|Vancouver
|21
|6
|13
|2
|14
|49
|70
|3-6-1
|3-7-1
|1-3-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Seattle 4, Florida 1
Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Edmonton 3, Vegas 2
Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 2
Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 6, Columbus 3
Dallas 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, Nashville 2
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 2
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd
San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.