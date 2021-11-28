All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48 Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45 Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46 Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58 Charlotte 18 8 8 2 0 18 54 52 WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56 Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64 Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 41 60

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 15 14 1 0 0 28 57 28 Cleveland 17 9 3 2 3 23 53 50 Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58 Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54 Belleville 17 9 8 0 0 18 56 53 Laval 17 7 9 1 0 15 56 64 Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 16 10 4 1 1 22 51 43 Manitoba 17 10 6 1 0 21 55 44 Iowa 14 9 4 1 0 19 49 34 Grand Rapids 16 7 6 2 1 17 48 52 Texas 15 6 7 1 1 14 44 47 Rockford 14 5 7 1 1 12 38 53 Milwaukee 16 5 10 1 0 11 46 60

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 15 11 2 2 0 24 50 38 Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41 San Diego 15 8 6 1 0 17 45 45 Colorado 17 7 7 1 2 17 53 55 Henderson 15 7 6 1 1 16 41 43 Tucson 14 7 6 1 0 15 40 45 Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43 Abbotsford 13 4 6 2 1 11 36 39 San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Iowa 2, Henderson 1

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cleveland 3

Colorado 5, Stockton 1

Utica 1, Charlotte 0

Providence 5, WB/Scranton 1

Belleville 7, Laval 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Tucson 5, Abbotsford 4

San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1

San Jose at Ontario, ppd

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.