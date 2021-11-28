Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
Charlotte 18 8 8 2 0 18 54 52
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64
Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 41 60
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 15 14 1 0 0 28 57 28
Cleveland 17 9 3 2 3 23 53 50
Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58
Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54
Belleville 17 9 8 0 0 18 56 53
Laval 17 7 9 1 0 15 56 64
Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 16 10 4 1 1 22 51 43
Manitoba 17 10 6 1 0 21 55 44
Iowa 14 9 4 1 0 19 49 34
Grand Rapids 16 7 6 2 1 17 48 52
Texas 15 6 7 1 1 14 44 47
Rockford 14 5 7 1 1 12 38 53
Milwaukee 16 5 10 1 0 11 46 60
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 15 11 2 2 0 24 50 38
Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41
San Diego 15 8 6 1 0 17 45 45
Colorado 17 7 7 1 2 17 53 55
Henderson 15 7 6 1 1 16 41 43
Tucson 14 7 6 1 0 15 40 45
Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43
Abbotsford 13 4 6 2 1 11 36 39
San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Iowa 2, Henderson 1

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cleveland 3

Colorado 5, Stockton 1

Utica 1, Charlotte 0

Providence 5, WB/Scranton 1

Belleville 7, Laval 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Tucson 5, Abbotsford 4

San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1

San Jose at Ontario, ppd

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.