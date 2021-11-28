SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|14
|13
|1
|0
|0
|26
|56
|28
|Quad City
|15
|11
|2
|1
|1
|24
|57
|31
|Knoxville
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|23
|53
|25
|Fayetteville
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|48
|34
|Evansville
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|39
|35
|Pensacola
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|39
|37
|Peoria
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|23
|17
|Roanoke
|11
|4
|4
|1
|2
|11
|31
|31
|Birmingham
|15
|2
|9
|4
|0
|8
|36
|65
|Vermilion County
|12
|1
|10
|1
|0
|3
|18
|56
|Macon
|14
|1
|12
|0
|1
|3
|22
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Macon 3, Evansville 2
Quad City 5, Vermilion County 1
No games scheduled
