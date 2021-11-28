Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 19 15 3 1 31 64 39
Washington 21 13 3 5 31 74 50
Florida 21 14 4 3 31 77 56
Toronto 22 15 6 1 31 61 48
N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54
Tampa Bay 19 12 4 3 27 62 52
Columbus 19 12 7 0 24 67 59
Pittsburgh 21 10 7 4 24 62 59
Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 61 71
Boston 17 10 7 0 20 53 49
New Jersey 18 8 6 4 20 52 56
Philadelphia 19 8 7 4 20 47 56
Buffalo 21 8 10 3 19 60 70
Montreal 23 6 15 2 14 54 83
N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52
Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59
Calgary 21 12 4 5 29 70 42
Minnesota 20 13 6 1 27 74 62
St. Louis 21 11 7 3 25 71 59
Anaheim 21 11 7 3 25 69 56
Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64
Winnipeg 21 10 7 4 24 60 60
Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56
Nashville 21 11 9 1 23 58 63
Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 53 55
San Jose 20 10 9 1 21 53 58
Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54
Chicago 20 7 11 2 16 45 65
Seattle 21 7 13 1 15 58 73
Vancouver 21 6 13 2 14 49 70
Arizona 21 4 15 2 10 39 77

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Seattle 4, Florida 1

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 2

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 6, Columbus 3

Dallas 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, Nashville 2

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 2

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-29 01:55 GMT+08:00

