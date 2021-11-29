Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO

Lin (left) sent flying to ground after Huang lands right hook. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune photo) Lin (left) sent flying to ground after Huang lands right hook. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Saturday (Nov. 27) showing a ferocious fight between two Costco shoppers after one cut in line to grab a Black Friday special.

From Nov. 22-28, Costco Taiwan held its fifth annual "Black Shopping Festival" (黑色購物節). At 9 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 26), a fight broke out at a branch in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District after a man took offense at another slipping past a queue barrier to get his hands on a special deal on shampoo.



Huang (right) deflecting Lin's punches. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

A 44-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) allegedly removed crowd control rope in order to grab packages of Herbal Essences Shampoo, which were selling for NT$479 each, reported Apple Daily. A 41-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃) noticed the man jumping the queue and confronted him.

The men got into a shouting match and a sloppy "MMA fight" soon ensued. The video starts as the men are already trading blows, with Lin throwing a punch that Huang manages to deflect. Lin then tries a flying heel kick, but Huang catches Lin's leg with his left arm and punches Lin with his right fist.



Huang (right) punching Lin as he holds his leg. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Lin buckles slightly and tries to counter jab but only hits air. Huang strikes Lin in the face with a glancing left jab.

Lin then shouts "come on" and hurls a solid right cross into Huang's face. The impact is clearly audible, and it delivered enough force to turn Huang's head to the side.



Lin (left) lands right cross to Huang's face. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

However, this only seems to anger Huang further, and he swiftly counters with a stiff right hook sending Lin hurtling backward. Lin manages to partially break his fall with his arm but soon slumps into a supine position.

Huang loudly roars something indiscernible through his mask and starts to strut away.



Lin hits ground after being sent flying by Huang's right hook. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Police soon arrived on the scene, and both were taken in for questioning. Each man is pressing charges against the other for inflicting bodily harm, and police are investigating them for assault.



Shampoo Lin was trying to grab. (Facebook, Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說 image)



Police officers escort Huang (left) and Lin. (New Taipei City Police Department photo)