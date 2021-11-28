Netherlands: 13 omicron cases found from South Africa flights

The cases emerged among 61 people who tested positive for COVID after arriving in Amsterdam on a flight from South Africa The cases emerged among 61 people who tested positive for COVID after arriving in Amsterdam on a flight from South Africa

The Dutch public health authority said on Sunday that 13 people in the Netherlands have so far tested positive for the new coronavirus variant.

There were 61 positive COVID cases on two separate flights from South Africa, which landed on Friday at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, with 13 of them contracting the new variant.

The people who tested positive are being kept in isolation at a hotel near the airport.

"In our (virus) sequencing investigation, which is still ongoing, we have so far found 13 cases of the Omicron variant among the positive (passenger COVID-19) tests," the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

'Urgent request' to get tested

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge made an "urgent request" to people returning from southern Africa to get tested "as soon as possible."

"It is not unthinkable that there are more cases in the Netherlands," De Jonge told reporters."We are concerned."

"What is important now is that we keep our finger on the pulse and keep up with the sequencing," he added.

More infectious than Delta

The Netherlands joins a growing list of countries that have begun detecting cases of the newly identified variant.

First detected in southern Africa, omicron cases have now been found in Germany, the UK, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Hong Kong and Australia.

Omicron is causing alarm as it appears to be much more infectious than the Delta variant and it is not yet known how effective vaccines will be against it.

Researchers have expressed particular concern over the new variant because it shows an extremely high number of mutations of the coronavirus. They have found 32 mutations in the spike protein. By comparison, Delta, which is considered highly infectious, shows eight mutations.

