Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Formula One team boss Frank Williams dies

By Deutsche Welle
2021/11/28 15:04
Sir Frank Williams was the longest-serving team principal in the history of Formula One

Sir Frank Williams was the longest-serving team principal in the history of Formula One

Sir Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of the Williams Racing Formula One team, died at the age of 79 on Sunday.

"After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family," Williams said in a statement.

Legend of the sport

Williams was the longest-serving team principal in F1 history.

With Williams at the helm, his team won the F1 drivers' title seven times and the constructors' championship on nine occasions.

The legendary figure and his family, including daughter Claire, who had run the team on a day-to-day basis since 2013, left the sport earlier this year after the family sold the team to investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Tributes began pouring in for Williams, who sustained a spinal cord injury in a car crash in 1986 that rendered him unable to walk.

"His was a life driven by passion for motorsport," tweeted the official Formula One account. "His legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1."

F1 President Stefano Domenicali said: "He was a true giant of our sport that overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track. His incredible achievements and personality will be etched on our sport forever."

jsi/rc (Reuters, dpa)

Updated : 2021-11-29 00:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters