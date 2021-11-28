Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 28, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;86;77;A thunderstorm;87;77;S;7;82%;88%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;84;72;Sunshine, pleasant;82;69;NW;8;54%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;68;47;High clouds;69;50;ENE;3;62%;4%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;56;49;A little a.m. rain;59;56;W;20;57%;91%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;41;34;A couple of showers;44;38;W;9;81%;96%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;2;-4;Cloudy and very cold;11;10;NNE;12;72%;27%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;63;44;Sun, some clouds;64;46;N;5;47%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;12;-4;Partly sunny, cold;12;4;S;7;85%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;82;65;Mostly sunny;85;63;S;10;49%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;66;63;Showery;66;58;SW;13;73%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;70;60;Mostly cloudy;75;61;SW;8;60%;34%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;76;52;Sunny and beautiful;78;53;NW;7;47%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain this afternoon;83;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;SW;5;82%;98%;2

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;72;67;A t-storm in spots;77;67;E;9;81%;85%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;90;79;Mostly cloudy;85;79;ENE;6;55%;39%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;54;40;Windy in the morning;55;42;NNE;12;62%;23%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;50;36;Rain and drizzle;41;30;NNW;9;68%;60%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;63;43;Cloudy and cooler;48;34;NNW;7;67%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;38;32;An a.m. snow shower;38;34;WNW;7;72%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;69;48;A little p.m. rain;69;49;SE;5;68%;95%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;67;A morning t-storm;82;68;WNW;9;71%;84%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;39;32;Breezy in the a.m.;37;31;NW;14;76%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;40;32;A couple of showers;42;35;W;8;76%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;59;44;A little a.m. rain;57;36;WSW;11;69%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;50;33;Colder;39;31;NW;8;78%;36%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;68;62;Partly sunny, warmer;78;53;SSE;8;67%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;NNE;6;44%;83%;11

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;58;41;Hazy sunshine;63;45;WSW;6;55%;25%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;87;68;Clouds and sun, hot;90;69;SW;4;18%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;72;59;Clouds and sun;70;59;NNW;11;74%;7%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;83;69;A touch of rain;85;70;SE;4;59%;97%;4

Chennai, India;Cloudy with showers;84;77;Cloudy with showers;84;76;ENE;6;85%;99%;2

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;37;27;Partly sunny;39;32;W;11;53%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;87;75;A t-storm or two;81;73;SSW;7;88%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;40;31;Partly sunny, chilly;34;28;NW;8;85%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy;85;75;Winds subsiding;84;74;NNE;17;56%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Brilliant sunshine;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;SSW;7;50%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid;81;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;SE;10;82%;96%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;77;57;Hazy sunshine;78;56;WNW;5;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;43;Partly sunny, warm;69;40;SW;5;28%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;85;61;Hazy sun;84;60;NNW;5;52%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A drenching t-storm;92;75;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;SSW;4;75%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with some sun;42;32;A couple of showers;48;46;W;10;89%;97%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;56;41;Sunny and mild;63;44;NNE;5;35%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;56;52;Breezy in the p.m.;63;53;W;17;70%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;78;64;Clearing;79;66;NNE;5;57%;4%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;79;56;Mostly sunny;86;60;ENE;5;39%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;Partly sunny;76;66;NE;8;64%;26%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;24;20;Cloudy and cold;23;18;NNE;16;80%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;88;76;Rain and a t-storm;85;76;ENE;6;82%;99%;2

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;81;64;NE;5;57%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;84;71;Rain and drizzle;83;70;NE;17;52%;88%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;84;68;An afternoon shower;80;68;ENE;6;66%;66%;1

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;73;47;Hazy sunshine;72;46;NNW;7;50%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;61;59;Increasingly windy;69;54;SW;16;60%;82%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;74;WSW;9;82%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Humid with sunshine;90;77;Plenty of sunshine;91;77;WSW;6;53%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;75;59;Mostly sunny;82;59;WNW;8;49%;5%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with some sun;52;36;Partly sunny;59;33;WNW;5;38%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;Sunny and breezy;89;65;NE;13;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;46;Mostly cloudy;70;46;S;4;55%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Sunny and hot;98;74;NNE;13;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog this morning;47;46;Morning rain;51;34;W;7;85%;91%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;88;75;Partly sunny;89;75;NNE;6;56%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;W;5;71%;80%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny intervals;81;65;Hazy sunshine;85;65;N;6;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;90;76;Cloudy with a shower;88;76;NW;5;76%;97%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;59;41;An afternoon shower;54;39;NE;6;67%;67%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;SSW;6;69%;58%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;69;64;Cloudy;69;64;SSE;8;76%;37%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;59;54;Partial sunshine;61;50;WNW;8;69%;29%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of p.m. snow;41;31;Partly sunny, chilly;40;36;WSW;6;75%;47%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;80;55;Sunny and warm;79;54;ENE;4;34%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;77;Some brightening;85;78;SW;7;78%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;53;45;Milder;57;35;NW;10;52%;21%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;79;A morning t-storm;86;78;WSW;14;74%;94%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;NE;4;79%;94%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;83;77;A t-storm around;91;77;E;4;61%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;80;59;W;8;50%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;70;45;NE;5;49%;14%;6

Miami, United States;Sunny and nice;76;63;Turning sunny, nice;74;62;N;8;47%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;35;31;Morning rain, cloudy;42;26;W;6;99%;93%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;88;78;A shower or two;89;78;E;7;67%;66%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;76;64;A couple of showers;72;62;S;16;75%;75%;4

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;28;21;Sunny;27;21;N;2;63%;21%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;42;33;Dull and dreary;39;36;E;7;92%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;91;76;Hazy sunshine;94;79;ENE;8;35%;16%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;78;60;Some sun, a t-storm;75;60;NNE;12;71%;96%;11

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;45;36;Partly sunny;43;32;WNW;11;49%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;78;53;High clouds and warm;77;58;ESE;7;74%;2%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;23;14;Low clouds;17;11;S;9;83%;5%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;57;37;Clouds and sunshine;58;40;ESE;5;63%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;29;21;Partly sunny, chilly;27;18;E;3;76%;77%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;28;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;SE;5;61%;14%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;ENE;9;73%;94%;7

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;76;Showers around;86;74;NW;8;82%;99%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;E;6;82%;94%;2

Paris, France;A touch of rain;41;34;Clouds and sun;44;34;WSW;7;55%;61%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and not as hot;90;63;Cooler;74;57;S;14;60%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thick cloud cover;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;N;10;77%;92%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;10;76%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;90;66;Partly sunny;90;67;SSE;6;55%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;35;31;A snow shower;35;33;W;9;73%;77%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;54;29;Mostly cloudy;53;44;SE;4;85%;93%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;70;53;Periods of rain;65;54;E;8;76%;100%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;63;45;More sun than clouds;63;48;SSE;5;75%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;89;79;A shower or two;89;77;E;9;66%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;42;33;Afternoon snow;37;33;E;5;87%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, snow showers;33;30;Snowy;31;27;N;13;88%;100%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;69;Partly sunny;87;74;N;7;67%;4%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;N;6;23%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;55;42;A shower and t-storm;49;34;N;6;83%;65%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An icy mix;30;23;A bit of p.m. snow;23;22;NE;11;69%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;67;49;Mostly sunny;64;50;W;6;79%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;78;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;65;ENE;9;77%;97%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;83;75;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;SSE;7;74%;72%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;N;8;81%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;ENE;6;34%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;SSW;8;28%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;89;71;Partly sunny;88;73;NNE;6;67%;6%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Increasing clouds;53;49;Partly sunny;58;42;NNE;6;79%;15%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;55;51;A shower in the a.m.;55;50;SSW;6;88%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;54;29;Partly sunny;55;38;ESE;2;71%;81%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, mild;64;57;Rain and drizzle;64;48;W;6;75%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;91;78;High clouds;89;78;WNW;11;69%;36%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;57;42;Occasional rain;47;32;S;8;79%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;86;77;Partly sunny;87;76;E;12;66%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;32;24;Partly sunny, cold;28;19;NNW;7;82%;9%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;67;61;Decreasing clouds;68;64;NNE;8;65%;17%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;77;71;Humid with some sun;79;68;ESE;12;73%;18%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;31;25;Chilly with snow;31;23;NE;10;72%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;53;37;Sunny;58;38;NE;4;42%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;58;43;Partly sunny;61;44;N;7;67%;5%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;59;44;Sunny;61;45;SSW;5;41%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, warm;82;63;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;SE;4;49%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain, becoming heavy;65;46;Rain and a t-storm;56;42;S;8;77%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;57;42;Clouds and sun;57;42;NNW;8;60%;3%;2

Toronto, Canada;Occasional wet snow;35;25;Partly sunny;36;29;WSW;7;72%;44%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;72;52;Sunny, windy, cooler;63;53;W;23;43%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;63;46;Increasingly windy;55;49;WNW;20;69%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;14;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;19;-13;SSE;6;64%;53%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;53;49;Cloudy and mild;52;49;SSE;3;70%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;35;31;Mostly cloudy;36;33;WNW;10;72%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;86;61;High clouds and warm;90;63;ENE;4;45%;1%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Wet snow in the p.m.;34;29;A wintry mix;37;23;WSW;8;84%;100%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A wintry mix;39;34;Intermittent snow;35;30;WNW;15;96%;99%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. showers;64;61;Breezy;69;62;N;20;80%;56%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;74;High clouds;90;72;NNW;6;62%;2%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;51;35;Clouds and sun, mild;54;34;NE;2;69%;11%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-28 22:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan