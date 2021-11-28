Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees C in northern Taiwan from Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold front will pass through Taiwan on Tuesday (Nov. 30), ushering in an air mass that is expected to lower temperatures to 13-15 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, Yilan, and Hualien, from Wednesday to Saturday.

Central Weather Bureau meteorologist Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said the weather on Monday will be similar to that of Sunday, with chances of rainfall across Taiwan, especially in eastern and southern regions, CNA reported. Northern Taiwan is expected to see only occasional showers.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that a cold front will quickly sweep through the nation on Tuesday before a dry, cold air mass arrives. Northern Taiwan will briefly turn cold and wet before dry weather sets in. The low temperatures in flat areas could plummet to around 13 degrees.

Cold air will permeate Taiwan from Wednesday to Saturday, though it is also expected to be sunny. Temperatures will be especially low during nights and mornings.

The intensity of the cold spell will weaken early next week, with temperatures gradually rising in the daytime.