New Taipei’s Pinglin to hold tea fair and light festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei’s Pinglin District, famous for its tea plantations, will hold a tea fair and a light festival over two weekends from Dec. 4-15.

According to the Pinglin District Office, the tea fair will feature shows, including erhu and drum performances, in the square by the office, while stalls selling tea and local delicacies will be set up in adjacent streets. The district office also announced quintuple stimulus vouchers can be used at the fair.

In addition to the tea fair, Pinglin Mayor Chou Ching-jeng (周慶珍) said on Friday (Nov. 26) that the district office will decorate the banks of the Beishi River on both sides of the Pinglin Arch Bridge with artistic lighting and that free tea will be offered on the bridge, which will be closed during the festival hours.

According to a press release, the river banks and the bridge will be lit up at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

As Pinglin is located in the catchment area for drinking water used in the Taipei metropolitan area, the township is unpolluted, Chou said. She added that wonderful views of hillside tea plantations, centuries-old Tamsui-Kavalan historic trails traversing the township, and scenic bike trails along the Beishi and Daiyuku rivers make Pinglin a must-visit destination.



(YouTube, Pinglin District Office video)



(YouTube, New Taipei City Government video)