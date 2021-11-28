Alexa
First phase of Taiwan’s Keelung MRT route to have 13 stations

Construction budget for first phase of 16.05-km project to cost NT$42.5 billion

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/28 15:28
The first-phase Keelung MRT line route map (MOTC image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The first phase of the Keelung MRT line will see 13 stations built from Badu to Nangang, according to a route map announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Thursday (Nov. 25).

The 13 stations include ones at Badu, Qidu, Liudu, Baifu, northern Wudu, two stops at Baochang Keng, the Xizhi District Office, Xike, Zhangshuwan, Nanyang Bridge, Nangang Exhibition Center, and Nangang, CNA reported.

The total budget for the construction of the 16.05-km first-phase Keelung MRT project is NT$42.5 billion (US$1.5 billion), the report said.

The MOTC said the Keelung MRT line is adopting a light rail rapid transit (LRRT) system. Part of the route (from the Xizhi District Office to Zhangshuwan) will integrate with the Xizhi-Donghu line, for which construction has not yet begun.

According to the Railway Bureau, there will be nine elevated stations (from Qidu to Zhangshuwan), two subway stations (Nangang Exhibition and Nangang), and two ground stations (Badu and Nanyang Bridge), per CNA.

Keelung MRT
MOTC
LRRT
Railway Bureau
Xizhi-Donghu line

