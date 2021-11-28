Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Trammell, Economou lift Seattle past St. Thomas (MN) 81-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 14:10
Trammell, Economou lift Seattle past St. Thomas (MN) 81-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-64 on Saturday night.

Rip Economou added 14 points for the Redhawks. Viktor Rajkovic chipped in 12, Cameron Tyson scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10. Economou also had six rebounds, while Tyson posted six rebounds.

Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (3-4). Anders Nelson added 15 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 16:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant