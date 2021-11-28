Alexa
Simmons lifts Abilene Christian over McMurry 89-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 14:07
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had 14 points as Abilene Christian rolled past McMurry 89-54 on Saturday night.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (2-2). Mahki Morris added 11 points. Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu had 10 points. Damien Daniels had a career-high 10 assists plus two points.

CJ LeBlanc had 13 points for the War Hawks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

