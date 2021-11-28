Alexa
Jacksonville beats College of Coastal Georgia 83-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 14:08
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Osayi Osifo had 14 points to lead six Jacksonville players in double figures as the Dolphins easily defeated College of Coastal Georgia 83-54 on Saturday night.

Mike Marsh added 13 points for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis chipped in 12, Gyasi Powell scored 10 and Bryce Workman had 10. Marsh also had five assists.

Kenny Brown had 19 points for the Mariners. Diamond Smith added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

