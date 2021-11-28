Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case

Police find suspicious livor mortis, surveillance footage of tenant climbing through landlady’s window

  293
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/28 14:48
(Pexels, Kat Wilcox photo)

(Pexels, Kat Wilcox photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While physicians were still determining whether a 65-year-old woman surnamed Feng (馮) died of vaccine-related complications, a police officer noticed suspicious livor mortis on the body, leading to further investigation that pointed to murder.

CNA reported that Feng was found to have collapsed in her living room in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City early Friday morning (Nov. 26) and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities originally thought her death was related to vaccine side effects, and they requested an administrative autopsy.

After the police launched an investigation, they found surveillance camera footage showing a tenant surnamed Liu (劉) climbing in and out of Feng’s residence through a window several times on the day of her death.

Liu carried a pillow as he left the scene, putting it in a backpack and dumping it in a pile of garbage in Sanchong District, CNA cited the police as saying. Later, he tried to pawn bracelets and jade pendants obtained from an unknown source for cash.

The police formed a task force and arrested Liu at his residence on Saturday, seizing four coffee packets containing drugs as well. According to CNA, Liu admitted to the crime during interrogation; at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning, Liu allegedly climbed from his fifth-floor apartment to the sixth floor only intending to rob Feng, but he killed her when she found him.
murder
vaccine
New Taipei City
Xinzhuang

RELATED ARTICLES

Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2
Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2
2021/11/26 16:31
UA staff mistakenly denied Guam transit to Taiwanese man with Medigen jab
UA staff mistakenly denied Guam transit to Taiwanese man with Medigen jab
2021/11/25 17:17
50% of Taiwanese fully vaccinated, 60% COVID coverage likely by mid-December
50% of Taiwanese fully vaccinated, 60% COVID coverage likely by mid-December
2021/11/25 15:58
Taiwan traveler refused transit in Guam because of Medigen vaccine
Taiwan traveler refused transit in Guam because of Medigen vaccine
2021/11/24 17:05
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BioNTech dose for ages 12-17 on Nov. 28
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BioNTech dose for ages 12-17 on Nov. 28
2021/11/24 15:25