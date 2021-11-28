Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While physicians were still determining whether a 65-year-old woman surnamed Feng (馮) died of vaccine-related complications, a police officer noticed suspicious livor mortis on the body, leading to further investigation that pointed to murder.

CNA reported that Feng was found to have collapsed in her living room in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City early Friday morning (Nov. 26) and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities originally thought her death was related to vaccine side effects, and they requested an administrative autopsy.

After the police launched an investigation, they found surveillance camera footage showing a tenant surnamed Liu (劉) climbing in and out of Feng’s residence through a window several times on the day of her death.

Liu carried a pillow as he left the scene, putting it in a backpack and dumping it in a pile of garbage in Sanchong District, CNA cited the police as saying. Later, he tried to pawn bracelets and jade pendants obtained from an unknown source for cash.

The police formed a task force and arrested Liu at his residence on Saturday, seizing four coffee packets containing drugs as well. According to CNA, Liu admitted to the crime during interrogation; at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning, Liu allegedly climbed from his fifth-floor apartment to the sixth floor only intending to rob Feng, but he killed her when she found him.