Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Henigan, Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 to become bowl eligible

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 13:11
Henigan, Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 to become bowl eligible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan completed 27 of 42 passes for 336 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Memphis (6-6, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) went into the season with six consecutive bowl appearances, the longest active streak in the conference.

Facing third-and-7, Henigan connected with Asa Martin for a 24-yard gain, the first of four consecutive touches by Martin to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive that gave Memphis the lead for good. Martin added receptions of 13 and 29 yards before his 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 26-21.

On the ensuing kickoff, Martin forced a fumble that was recovered at the 29 by Xavier Cullens and, after runs by Martin of 3 and 1 yard, Henigan hit Eddie Lewis on a short slant route before Lewis cut, juked and plowed through five would-be tacklers on his way to a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 12-point lead with 13:31 to play.

On the Green Wave's ensuing possession, Tyjae Spears ripped off a 36-yard run to the Memphis 19 before Cullens picked off a pass at the 10.

Michael Pratt hit Duece Watts for a 21-yard touchdown for Tulane (2-10, 1-7) that made it 33-28 with 1:55 to play but the Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-28 15:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced