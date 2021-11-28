Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 28) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, 10 imported ones, and no deaths.

The 10 imported cases include seven males and three females between the ages of 10 and 40. They arrived in Taiwan from Nov. 25-26. Four of them came from Vietnam and three from Indonesia. The other three arrived from the U.S., the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

Sunday’s report marks the 21st consecutive day the country has seen no local cases.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,944 imported cases. As of Sunday, a total of 848 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, had succumbed to the disease.