Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season.

A night after falling 98-97 to the Pelicans, Utah never trailed after the opening minute and shot 56% percent from the floor overall. The Jazz made a season-high 20 3-pointers, shooting 57% from 3-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaxson Hayes added 15 off the bench.

Utah ripped off a 19-4 run during the first quarter and surged out to a 30-14 lead. Mitchell gave the offense an early spark. He scored three baskets — culminating in a 3-pointer that gave the Jazz a 16-point advantage — and assisted five others during the quarter.

Things only grew worse for New Orleans in the second quarter. Mitchell scored three straight baskets to spark a 12-0 run that extended Utah’s lead to 62-33 midway through the quarter.

The Jazz eventually built a 40-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Valanciunas needs just one rebound to reach 6,000 for his career. … New Orleans started 0 of 20 from 3-point range before Alexander-Walker broke the ice. … Pelicans edged Utah 45-41 in rebounds.

Jazz: Royce O’Neale did not play (right ankle/foot sprain). … Utah scored a season-high 37 points in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Jazz: Host Portland on Monday night.

