Lewis sends Marquette past Northern Illinois 80-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 12:03
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had 15 points as Marquette topped Northern Illinois 80-66 on Saturday night.

Tyler Kolek had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (6-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Stevie Mitchell added 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 17 points for the Huskies (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Zool Kueth added 14 points. Kaleb Thornton had 12 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 13:47 GMT+08:00

