Edwards scores 22, No. 20 Kentucky rolls past LaSalle, 74-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre'una Edwards scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the No. 20 Kentucky women to a 74-52 win over LaSalle on Saturday.

The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 27-14 lead and sealed the victory by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.

Robyn Benton hit all three of her shots from behind the arc and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-1). Rhyne Howard finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Jada Walker added 12 points and four assists off the bench.

Kentucky shot 26 of 59 (44.1%) from the field and 8 of 19 from 3-point range.

Amy Jacobs had 10 points for LaSalle (3-3), which was held to 19-for-65 shooting from the field, including 6 of 22 from behind the arc.

