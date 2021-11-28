Alexa
Scott Mellanby resigns as assistant GM of Montreal Canadiens

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 11:31
MONTREAL (AP) — Scott Mellanby has resigned as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens made the announcement in a release Saturday night without providing additional details.

The team thanked Mellanby, while also indicating it would not comment further.

Mellanby joined the Canadiens as director of player personnel in 2012. He was promoted to assistant general manager under current GM Marc Bergevin in 2014.

Mellanby played 21 seasons in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers. He had 840 points in 1,431 games. He retired in 2007.

Updated : 2021-11-28 13:46 GMT+08:00

