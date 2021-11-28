Alexa
Welp leads UC Irvine over Santa Clara 69-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 11:44
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry UC Irvine to a 69-64 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

DJ Davis had 13 points for UC Irvine (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Justin Hohn added 11 points. Austin Johnson had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Keshawn Justice had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (5-2). Jalen Williams added 12 points and five steals. PJ Pipes had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

