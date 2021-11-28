Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past Idaho 90-73

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 11:46
Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past Idaho 90-73

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 21 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State beat Idaho 90-73 on Saturday night.

Grant Nelson had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for North Dakota State (4-2). Tyree Eady added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Morgan had 13 points.

Trevante Anderson had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Vandals (1-6), whose losing streak reached five games. Tanner Christensen added 13 points. Mikey Dixon had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 13:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced