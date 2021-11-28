Alexa
Samuel lifts Florida Gulf Coast over SE Louisiana 90-71

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 11:30
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel registered 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor, adding six blocked shots, and Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 90-71 on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points for the Eagles (5-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Austin Richie added 12 points, while Andre Weir scored 10. Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 13 assists.

Gus Okafor had 23 points for the Lions (3-4). Jalyn Hinton added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

