Mexican Standings

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 11:44
Mexico Primera Division, Apertura

GP W D L GF GA Pts
America 17 10 5 2 21 10 35
Atlas 17 8 5 4 21 10 29
Leon 17 8 5 4 20 14 29
Tigres 17 7 7 3 26 14 28
Santos 17 5 9 3 23 16 24
Toluca 17 6 6 5 22 22 24
Puebla 17 6 6 5 16 16 24
Cruz Azul 17 5 8 4 21 17 23
Monterrey 17 5 7 5 19 16 22
Chivas 17 5 7 5 13 13 22
Pumas 17 5 6 6 17 23 21
Atletico San Luis 17 4 8 5 19 23 20
Monarcas 17 5 5 7 18 24 20
Necaxa 17 6 2 9 16 22 20
Pachuca 17 4 6 7 19 21 18
FC Juarez 17 4 4 9 14 25 16
Queretaro 17 3 6 8 11 19 15
Tijuana 17 3 6 8 16 27 15

___

Saturday, Nov. 20

Santos 2, Atletico San Luis 0

Puebla 2, Chivas 2, Puebla advances 6-5 on penalty kicks

Sunday, Nov. 21

Toluca 1, Pumas 2

Cruz Azul 1, Monterrey 4

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Pumas 0, America 0

Monterrey 0, Atlas 0

Thursday, Nov. 25

Puebla 2, Leon 1

Santos 2, Tigres 1

Saturday, Nov. 27

America 1, Pumas 3, Pumas advances on 3-1 aggregate

Atlas vs. Monterrey, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Tigres vs. Santos, 7 p.m.

Leon vs. Puebla, 9:05 p.m.

