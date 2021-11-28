Alexa
Potter leads Morehead State over Kansas City 70-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 10:40
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 20 points as Morehead State beat Kansas City 70-62 on Saturday night.

Johni Broome had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Morehead State (4-3). Tray Hollowell added 14 points. Ta'lon Cooper had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Anderson Kopp had 17 points for the Roos (3-3). Josiah Allick added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

